FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late tomorrow into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern to start this year will stay on the active side. We’re tracking a slow-moving cold front on Monday, and that may bring the chance for a few strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, we’ll have southerly winds bring lots of moisture into the area, so we’ll watch out for some streamer showers developing in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy, windy and very muggy with temperatures that warm into the 70′s during the afternoon. One thing to watch for will be the cloud cover. If a few more breaks of sun develop than expected tomorrow, that would increase the chance storms reach strong to severe levels thanks to more heat building at ground level.

Storms ahead and along an approaching front brings the chance of a few severe storms. The biggest threat is damaging winds though an isolated tornado is possible as well. (KPLC)

As we head into the later afternoon, storms begin to fire out ahead of the front in southeast Texas and begin to enter our area after 3 or 4 PM. If some of these storms remain more individual instead of combining with other storms, these would have the greatest potential to produce severe weather. The greatest threat likely will be the chance for damaging winds, though any individual storms during this time may be able to produce an isolated brief tornado. This first round of storms should move out during the later part of the evening.

The first round of storms arrive late Monday afternoon into Monday evening. (KPLC)

Then there will be a second chance to see some severe storms. As the cold front itself slowly moves towards the area, a line of storms will try to form off to the west. This line begins to enter our area around or just after midnight, and likely does not fully exit our region until the mid-to-late morning. The severe weather threat with these should be more of a damaging wind threat, though a brief spin still is possible with those storms especially earlier during the night. And with heavy rain around, localized pockets of flooding are also possible as well. So it will be a good idea to stay inside tomorrow afternoon and evening if possible, and have a way to receive warnings in the event of severe weather. One way is to have our First Alert Weather App handy, which will alert you in the event storms turn severe.

The front finally moves through Tuesday afternoon. That will drop lows to near 50 Tuesday night and into the 40′s through Friday night. High’s starting Wednesday fall into the 60′s as well.

- Max Lagano

