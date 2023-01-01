50/50 Thursdays
BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Singer, LA (KPLC) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27, between Singer and Oretta, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

BPSO responded to the scene on Saturday, December 31.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance entering the residence at approximately 7 p.m., BPSO said.

Two tattoos can be seen on the suspect’s left arm, BPSO said. One is located on the inside wrist, and the other on the inside forearm.

To submit a tip, contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918, text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777, or CLICK HERE.

