50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting

Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile.(Liam Rivera, FOX10 News)
By Amanda Alvarado and WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - One person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile, Ala, WALA reports.

Police say Saturday around 11:14 p.m., they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.

The incident happened as thousands of people were on the streets of downtown Mobile waiting for the arrival of the new year during the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and running for cover.

“It was terrifying,” said Carly Bragg, who was downtown for the New Year’s Eve celebration. “It sounded like super-close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg said she and her friends hid inside a corridor that was “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound.” They noticed a shot-out window and realized how close they were.

The condition of the injured victims is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Some areas begin to lift boil advisories; others still in effect

Latest News

FILE - Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters performs at the 3rd annual Alfred Mann Foundation...
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
Camron King, 10, got his Christmas wish with the help of a postal carrier and sheriff’s...
Boy with one hand asks Santa for toys, ‘not to get bullied’
It’s a special connection with community members coming together to show support for the...
Postal carrier, deputies help make boy's Christmas wish come true
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center,...
North Korea’s Kim orders ‘exponential’ expansion of nuke arsenal