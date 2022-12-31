50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA players hope to win big in last Mega Millions drawing of 2022

By Barry Lowin
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is at more than $600 million.

“Especially this time I sell a lot of tickets in Mega Millions because the Mega Millions amount is so high and people want to buy,” said Parash Ganbhi from Light House Market.

Potential winners have big plans if they win the jackpot.

“What would I do? I would travel the world and just share it with everyone I know and probably people I don’t know too,” said one potential winner.

Baseball catching instructor and former player Chris Anderson would use his winnings to give back to the community.

“I’m a catching instructor - I do a lot of catching lessons and catching camps around the area,” said Anderson. “I travel a little bit, work with a lot of youth and sports and stuff, so I would give them something to return to just another home to come here, do whatever we need to do work. on skills stuff like that.”

Some people said they would be generous, but not everyone was willing to share their potential winnings.

“If we win the lottery, what are we going to do, Jodie?” said Shannon Callahan. “We’re going travel the world together without the rest of the family.”

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 300 million.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Touchdown Live
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Fog likely the next few nights
$685 million jackpot: Winning numbers for Mega Millions
Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety
Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety