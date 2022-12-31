SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 30, 2022.

Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer.

Jacob Wayne Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways.

Chances May Robinson, 27, Beaumont: 2 counts contempt of court.

Breanna Faye Ledoux, 29, Sulphur: Attempted theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; contempt of court.

John Eddie Johnson, 51, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more.

Kelli Brooke Garrett, 25, Sulphur: Child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; home invasion; aggravated assault; simple battery.

Howard Jake Parker, 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Rodney M Hill, 44, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer.

Lawrence Anthony Cook, 39, Lake Charles: Stalking.

