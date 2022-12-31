Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fireworks are the center of attraction around the holidays. But the cost of using the explosive device can land you in the E.R., if not used with caution.

Emergency medicine specialist Dr. Jon Gray said that typically there are two reasons someone may end up in the E.R. on New Year’s Day.

“Mainly, it’s either eye injuries or hand injuries. hands are from the firecrackers. Eye injuries can be from both firecrackers or sparklers,” Gray said.

Gray said on average, he’ll see a maximum of ten patients on New Year’s night that come in with firecracker-related issues, ranging in all ages. The youngest he’s witnessed, a two-year-old.

“We’ve seen two-year-olds with significant hand burns and they did have to be transferred to a burning unit in Lafayette. But there is certainly a fair amount of children that do get injured,” he said.

However, such instances can be prevented with common sense and caution, by following these steps.

“Make sure that children are very well supervised, having a nice water supply nearby in case something were to happen is often times helpful, and also just not drinking and using fireworks. That can be potentially dangerous,” Gray said.

Whether it’s a burn to the hand or eye, the standard treatment depending on the severity would be a topical antibiotic. However, the best treatment would be not having an accident.

Gray emphasizes that prevention is better than cure, but if you happen to find yourself in an emergency you may need to seek medical treatment.

“Certainly if you do have an injury from a firework or burn, we’re here 24/7 at the Memorial E.R. and we’ll be more than happy to treat any injury you sustain from fireworks,” Gray said.

