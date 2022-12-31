Parents of 2008 helicopter crash victim call for beacon locators for victims

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A family in Jennings knows all too well what the families of the recent helicopter crash victims are going through.

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for four people missing after a helicopter went down off the Louisiana coast Thursday.

In 2008, Jacob Matt was killed in a similar situation. It took four days for his body to be recovered.

After his death, the Louisiana legislature passed a law, known as Jacob’s Law, to help locate victims more quickly. But that law may have missed the mark.

It was pure torture for Diana and Michael Matt of Jennings as they waited for four days for the body of their son to be found.

“It is actually gut wrenching. This was 2008, and it’s 2020 and it still hurts like hell. You can’t replace that person,” said Diana Matt.

Jacob Matt died at the age of 26. Within a couple of years, the legislature approved a law to require locator beacons on life vests in such circumstances so victims can be more easily found.

Jacob’s parents were pleased with the law and wondered why it isn’t being enforced.

“They’re supposed to put beacons in helicopters on the pilot and on their vest where when something like this would happen, they’re able to find them very quickly. Many families are going through this same thing and we don’t want them to go through what we did many years ago,” said Michael Matt.

“It’s heart wrenching to know other people have to go through for four days not knowing where that boy was,” Diana said.

As it turns out, the legislature amended the original Jacob’s Law in 2011, and the current state law apparently does not require beacons.

A DOTD spokesman confirms they have no authority to enforce such requirements, which would likely belong to the Federal Aviation Administration.

We reached out to the FAA for comment but were unable to get a definitive answer.

