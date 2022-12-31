McNeese Cowgirls prepare to kickoff Southland Conference play against Lamar

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls are set to play Lamar tomorrow afternoon for their first Southland Conference game of the season. So far this season the Cowgirls sit at (3-8), but the team has seemed to possible turn a corner over the last couple weeks as they have gone (2-2). Earlier in the week head coach of the McNeese Cowgirls Lynn Kennedy talked about how much his team has improved stating, “ you know, I think last going back the last two or three weeks we’ve been playing better basketball. You know, getting the home win here against ULM. I feel like we kind of made that transition getting that home win big rival game and then we actually played really well. You know, at ole miss and at Texas Tech, you know probably our best quarter the first quarter. They’ll miss, we got a 9 point lead in the second quarter and then battled in the second-half.

In those 4 games against North American University, Ul-Monroe, Ole Miss, and then Texas Tech, guard Zuzanna Kulinska has really seemed to find her stride. Over that stretch she has lead the team in scoring averaging 13 points a game, while adding 4.5 rebounds and almost 2 assists per game as well. Coach Kennedy believes that consistency from Kulinska is extremely important, but also knows he needs more consistency from his other starters as well as he said, " with our team, we have so many options that you know if we have one player that can. Be consistent, that’s nice. I think she’s been playing really well. The last three games, and we need that consistency now going into conference play. But we also need Dez to step up. we need our post to step up to on the outside and hopefully get healthier at the point guard position.

The Cowgirls game against Lamar tips off Saturday at 1:00 pm.

