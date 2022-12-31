McNeese Basketball prepares to kickoff Southland Conference play against Lamar

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys come into Southland Conference play (3-10) on the season, and Saturday they will be on the road to take on rival Lamar. Earlier in the season the Cowboys actually took on the Cardinals in a non-conference game in the McNeese MTE, a game in which they won 66-57. Earlier in the week head coach of the Cowboys John Aiken spoke on his teams confidence against the Cardinals stating, “ we have some confidence playing them earlier in the year. We’re fortunate to get a win here in MTE and so to game that we’ll go into with some confidence. We had one of our season highs in terms of assists against them. We shared the ball well, trade to play really well. But we’re going to need some guys to step up because some guys that played against them in the last one are going to play in this one. So we’re going to need some guys to step up for us and take on bigger roles”.

This season for the Cowboys has proved to be tough so far especially with the non-conference schedule that was put together. So far 8 out of the 13 games they’ve played have been against teams with winning records, and 4 of those games were vs. teams that made it into the AP top 25 poll this year. Coach Aiken believes that the difficult schedule though has his team more prepared to make a solid run through the conference schedule ahead saying,” the thing about the schedule that we just played every night, you had to be at a high level of urgency. Every night you had to be a high level of attention to detail because you had literally no room for error. I mean our after the MTE, I mean that the teams that we played. The records are like incredible. I think it prepared us well. I think our guys. I appreciate playing those opportunities playing in those gyms playing those games so. Now it’s going to pay off with some wins and we’ve got a great opportunity Saturday to get one.

The Cowboys tip-off the Battle of the Border Saturday at 4:00 pm in Beaumont, Texas.

