Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?

“You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said.

While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had a gun at the top of their Christmas list, including Jacob Hummel.

Friday, he spent time at a local gun range sharpening his shooting skills.

“There is new things to learn with each firearm,” Hummel said. “How to clean it, shoot it, operate it, what it can do, what it can’t do.”

“We’re a lot busier this time. Several people in there right now shooting, and they got new guns, and they are trying them out,” said gunsmith Earl Gothreaux.

Gothreaux is the owner of Hunter’s Supply and Pistol Range in Lake Charles. With more than 20 years in the business under his belt, as well as a couple of certifications, he said when it comes to gun safety everything matters.

First, know your gun and how to properly store them.

“Keep that gun in a hand safe to where you can manipulate the code, grab the gun for self-defense,” Gothreaux said. “Otherwise, all other guns should be store in a gun safe is the better solution.”

Most importantly – practice.

In conceal and carry classes, you learn how to hold, load, and shoot a gun properly, but you also learn just how much power it holds.

“I like for people to shoot the gun,” Gothreaux said. “They learn what I’m talking about when they shoot the gun.”

