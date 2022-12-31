50/50 Thursdays
Gymgoers set fitness goals for the new year

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Is getting in shape your new year’s resolution? For many, the new year is a time to set goals and achieve them.

“My fitness goal for this year is to get a little stronger, get more balance I’m going to work on my balance the older we get the more we need balance,” Snap Fitness member M.L. Vincent said.

John Foret, owner of Snap Fitness, said he often sees a spike in members during the new year.

“As soon as the new year comes and kids start getting back into school and kids get back into the college you start just slowly seeing an increase in membership,” Foret said.

Each year has its own obstacles, but a little motivation may be all that you need.

“Like things have gone wayside may be in the past for you but in 2023 with all the things that are going on in the world hold yourself accountable take care of you, yourself, and do yourself a favor by putting yourself first,” Foret said.

Vincent said staying active helps him feel his best.

“I don’t think staying in shape buys you more years but it sure puts you in a position to enjoy the years that you’re here,” said Vincent.

When it comes to working out some may dread the idea, but having someone there can make all the difference.

“Having a facility, a gym or a trainer to not necessarily be with them 24/7 but somebody that can just hold their feet to the fire and kind of just be accountable for them,” Foret said.

Snap Fitness encourages people to get their minds and body right by beginning their fitness journey.

