FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.

Areas of locally dense fog are likely to develop after Midnight on Saturday night. (KPLC)

Then as we start our Sunday, we’ll have fog start to burn off as the sun comes up in the morning. With that said, it may take until later in the morning to dissipate completely. Once it does, that will allow temperatures to warm into the low 70′s for areas away from the immediate coast where cooler weather will stick around. And we won’t have to worry much about rainfall either, though breezy southerly winds look to develop by the afternoon.

A cold front begins to approach Monday night and could bring the chance for string-to-severe storms. (KPLC)

This brings us to the next big weather maker, and that is a cold front that begins to approach on Monday night. Those southerly winds help keep temperatures in the 70′s during the day. That warm weather combined with the front could spark some thunderstorms later during the evening Monday through early Tuesday morning.

The entire area has at least a low chance to see severe storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (KPLC)

There is also a chance that some of these storms may become severe as well. Though the best support for severe storms may be held to northern parts of the area or the state, we’ll still watch for stronger storms in our area as well. Right now the biggest threat seems to be gusty winds, though isolated hail and brief tornadoes will need to be watched for as well. We’ll also watch for heavy rainfall and the chance for localized flooding, especially given the heavy rain received earlier in the week. We’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

As far as temperatures go, we’ll be warm again Tuesday with highs in the 70′s since the front may be a bit slow to move through. But high’s fall back into the low 60′s starting Wednesday with low’s into the 40′s for the second half of the week.

- Max Lagano

