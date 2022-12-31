50/50 Thursdays
Appointment of Simpson’s interim police chief determined to be legal

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON, La. (KALB) - We have an update on the story we aired previously concerning questions around the appointment of the Village of Simpson’s interim police chief.

Recently the Village of Simpson appointed Darrel Wise as an interim police chief. KALB had received several messages from concerned viewers about possible ethics violations, because Wise’s daughter, Heather Wise Parker, is a member of the council that voted wise in. Although, we also learned that Wise-Parker abstained from the vote.

News Channel 5 reached out to the Louisiana Board of Ethics, who told us there were indeed rules in place that limit family involvement in situations like this. However, after talking to the Louisiana Municipal Association, we learned the appointment that took place in Simpson is allowed by law.

“I talked to the legal department with the Louisiana Municipal Association and read the Louisiana R.S. 18.602,” said Rick Allen, Leesville’s mayor and the 2nd Vice President of the LMA. “The only qualification for an elected appointee is that they are qualified to hold that position. In this case, their appointee is absolutely qualified for that position.”

Allen also added that the cost of holding extra elections is very high, which is the reason Simpson decided to make this appointment and hold off until October 2023 to hold its official election.

We did place calls to the entire council and made attempts to reach the interim chief but were unsuccessful.

