(KPLC) - The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions game were: 1-3-6-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3x.

The $685 million jackpot would be the sixth-largest Mega Millions prize to date, and the largest the lottery has ever offered in the final week of the year.

The cash option is $347.8 million.

