50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe.

Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home.

OPFD says the victim was the 80-year-old homeowner.

The man was taken to the local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 28, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal assessed the scene and spoke to witnesses and found the victim was burning books and branches in metal containers in his living room to heat his home.

The SFM is investigating how the fire became uncontrollable and spread throughout the home.

The SFM wants to highlight home heating tips they have been sharing with the public in the past few weeks:

  • Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
  • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Do not use stoves, ovens, or grills to heat homes
  • Do not overfill fireplaces or wood-burning stoves
  • Do not leave candles, open flames or space heaters unattended

The State Fire Marshal would also like to advise the public not to create any type of burn pile inside of your home.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Town of Oberlin swears in new mayor and council
Town of Oberlin swears in new mayor and council
Monroe Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard on Dec. 29, 2022....
Monroe Police mourn death of officer
2 dead in Winnsboro house fire
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant