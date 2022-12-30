50/50 Thursdays
Volunteers prepare Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’ for Rose Parade

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pasadena, Calif. (KPLC) - Bringing the Louisiana spirit to California, the “Celebration Riverboat” is getting ready to set sail in the 134th Pasadena Rose Parade.

Riders from all over Louisiana will board the float on Jan. 2. Until then, work is underway.

The float was built to resemble a riverboat, much like one you may see in the waters of Louisiana. Volunteers worked with flowers Thursday to decorate the float and make the design come to life.

The float is decorated with Louisiana flora and fauna.
The float is decorated with Louisiana flora and fauna.(Office of the Lieutenant Governor)

Country Music Association Award-winning singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, who hails from Baskin, will perform in the parade.

“The good thing is, we tell people here, you got to come to Louisiana to catch throws,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “They don’t throw anything from these floats. So it’s a great opportunity at the end of the year when people are thinking about their new year’s resolutions and where they’re going to go next year. Surely, they want to visit Louisiana, see our float and meet the people that are representing Louisiana.”

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are showcasing Louisiana culture...
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are showcasing Louisiana culture in the Rose Parade.(Office of the Lieutenant Governor)

Louisiana Tourism budgeted $350,000 for the float.

This is Louisiana’s second year participating in the parade. The Office of Tourism made its debut last year with the “Feed Your Soul” float.

