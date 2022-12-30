Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re a sports fisherman concerned about the regulation of trout fishing, you have until noon on Friday, Dec. 30, to comment on proposed changes.

State Wildlife and Fisheries officials propose to require keepers to be a bit larger than before.

Captain Carmen Angelini has fished the Calcasieu Estuary for years. Now a guide, he said fishing for trout is his specialty.

“There’s just nothing that compares to a good thump from a speckled trout on the line. The pursuit is fun, locating them is a blast. So, it’s a very rewarding species,” Angelini said.

Angelini wants a healthy trout population and believes proposed changes in regulations won’t give Wildlife and Fisheries what they want. Instead of reducing the catch limit from 25 to 15 and increasing minimum size from 12 inches to 13 and a half, he’d rather more emphasis on improving and conserving habitat.

“I believe that efforts would be best focused on habitat restoration and habitat management. That’s what will continue providing a thriving population of fish, speckled trout for future generations to come,” he said.

Since the hurricanes the trout population has exploded, Angelini said.

“Having the Grand Bayou levy blown out has supplied just one extra lifeline for our trout of bait and forage for our trout population to thrive on,” he said.

Assistant Secretary Patrick Banks said habitat improvement is needed, but that that responsibility is with coastal protection officials. He said they need the right age mix of trout to sustain the population.

“Think about it in terms of the human population. If we had 98 percent of our population was preteens and teenagers and we had very few 20- and 30-year-old people, and so it’s just not a healthy situation,” he said.

Banks said over the past three years they’ve received thousands of comments about speckled trout.

“We certainly do read them all. The vast majority of comments are some of the things you’ve heard. ‘Don’t put these regulations on anglers, you need to build more habitat’. And certainly, we would like to do it that way, but unfortunately the knob we have to turn that will make the most impact in the quickest fashion is to change the regulations,” he said.

You can make a public comment HERE.

After public comment, Banks said they will review comments and consider if any changes should be made.

