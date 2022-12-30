Town of Oberlin swears in new mayor and council
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin held a swearing-in ceremony for its newly elected officials yesterday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Among those taking their oath of office were:
- Mayor - Larry Alexander
- Councilman at Large - Abraham McCleon III
- Police Chief - Grady Haynes
- Alderman for District 1 - Ryan Rozas
- Alderman for District 2 - Chris Davis
- Alderman for District 3 - Gary Marcantel
- Alderman for District 4 - Ryan Lott
