Town of Oberlin swears in new mayor and council

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin held a swearing-in ceremony for its newly elected officials yesterday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Among those taking their oath of office were:

  • Mayor - Larry Alexander
  • Councilman at Large - Abraham McCleon III
  • Police Chief - Grady Haynes
  • Alderman for District 1 - Ryan Rozas
  • Alderman for District 2 - Chris Davis
  • Alderman for District 3 - Gary Marcantel
  • Alderman for District 4 - Ryan Lott

