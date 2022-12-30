Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin held a swearing-in ceremony for its newly elected officials yesterday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Town of Oberlin swears in new mayor and council (Viewer - Allyson McCleon)

Among those taking their oath of office were:

Mayor - Larry Alexander

Councilman at Large - Abraham McCleon III

Police Chief - Grady Haynes

Alderman for District 1 - Ryan Rozas

Alderman for District 2 - Chris Davis

Alderman for District 3 - Gary Marcantel

Alderman for District 4 - Ryan Lott

