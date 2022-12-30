50/50 Thursdays
SWLA bail bondsmen busy during holidays

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bail bonds are not what you picture when you think of the holidays, but for many, it’s what’s going to allow them to see their loved ones just in time for new years.

“Everybody wants to be home for the holidays to be with their families, lover ones, whoever,” bail bondsman Mike Smith said.

For the past 20 holiday seasons, Smith has answered the influx of calls as people will spend what it takes to see their loved ones for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“They tend to start calling to make sure they have the right amount of money to bail somebody out, or they want to make sure the person doesn’t have any holds or detainers, so when they time does come, and they do have the money to get them out, they won’t have any obstacles in the way to get them out,” Smith said.

When money is tight, Smith said nothing is off the table when it comes to what is offered for collateral.

“Motorcycles, cars, trucks and even dogs,” Smith said.

But a busy phone isn’t about to come to an end after this weekend. Smith said it picks up again just in time for tax season.

“So, it’s only about a two-week break, but then when they start doing early returns or whatever, the money starts flowing,” Smith said. “Then, they’ll start picking up again around tax season.”

