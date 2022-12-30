SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2022.
Micheal John Reed, 63, Ville Plate: Sexual battery (3 charges).
Gerald Todd Thierry, 54, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $1,000.
Isaias Eriah Lebaron, 37, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer.
Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Battery, trespassing.
Cleveland Elijah Reed, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Ezra Lyn Wright, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Alexander Ellison Fisher, 35, Webster, TX: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
Tracy Lamb, 49, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Eloy Gutierrez Flores III, 48, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Devin Blaine Bordelon, 26, Iowa: Disturbing the peace, resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; assault; property damage under $50,000; resisting a police officer with force.
