SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2022.

Micheal John Reed, 63, Ville Plate: Sexual battery (3 charges).

Gerald Todd Thierry, 54, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $1,000.

Isaias Eriah Lebaron, 37, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer.

Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Battery, trespassing.

Cleveland Elijah Reed, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Ezra Lyn Wright, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Alexander Ellison Fisher, 35, Webster, TX: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Tracy Lamb, 49, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Eloy Gutierrez Flores III, 48, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Devin Blaine Bordelon, 26, Iowa: Disturbing the peace, resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; assault; property damage under $50,000; resisting a police officer with force.

