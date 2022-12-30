Sam Houston Boys Basketball Tournament finishes up

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Boys Basketball Tournament started with 8 teams, and as it finished up Thursday night both LaGrange and Sam Houston were in action.

In the Consolation Championship of the Tournament, the LaGrange Gators took on the Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy Tigers. In the 1st quarter it was a tight battle as the Gators took an 18-17 lead over the Tigers, and that would continue into the 2nd quarter as the LaGrange held a 40-34 lead at the half. In the 2nd half though LaGrange would take control of the game as they outscored the Tigers 25-3 in the 3rd quarter alone. Lead by Kyden Gibson’s 20 points and 5 steals, the Gators would roll over LRCA 79-49.

In the Championship Game of the Sam Houston Boys Basketball Tournament, the host Broncos took on a very hot Anacoco team. Early on Anacoco jumped out to an early 10-7 lead with 3 minutes left to go in the 1st quarter. The Broncos would respond to finish the quarter out though with a 7-0 run, as they took a 14-10 lead. In the 2nd quarter the Indians would take the lead back again 18-17 with 3:23 left in the half. With 5 seconds left to go in the half and the score tied at 23, Seth Ned would hit a jump shot to give Sam Houston a 2 point lead going into the locker room. In the 2nd half, Sam Houston would go on a small run to take a 40-34 lead, as guard Blaine Davey scored 5 points in the quarter including a buzzer beating half court heave. In the 4th quarter the Broncos would pull away with a late 6-0 run, as they went on to win the Championship 53-40 over Anacoco

Final results for day 3:

LaGrange: 79 LRCA: 49

Sam Houston: 53 Anacoco: 40

