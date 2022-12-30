Sabine Parish deputy passed away following medical event in Colorado

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a medical event while on vacation in Colorado with his family.

Nelson worked for SPSO for nearly three years. He started as a correctional officer, then patrol deputy, and quickly became a member of the Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group (S.O.G.). Nelson was also a member of the ATF Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force.

NPSO said Nelson’s passion for advanced, continuous law enforcement training and his tactical mindset caused him to excel in his narcotic and firearm investigations at the Sheriff’s Office.

“Adam was deeply committed to his job and the success of the Sheriff’s Office; he inspired all of us to push ourselves to our full potential,” said Chief Deputy Brad Walker.

Sheriff Mitchell asks the public to pray for the Sheriff’s Office and Nelson’s friends and family.

