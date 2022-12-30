50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

New HVAC regulations in place for the new year

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New federal HVAC regulations are coming on the first of the year and could have an effect on customers.

Beginning in 2023 there will be a new efficiency and testing standard for all HVAC units, and one local heating and air conditioning company is urging customers to change their systems to avoid higher prices.

“You will 100 percent save money by purchasing a system sooner rather than later there is no wiggle on that things this year are gonna be cheaper than they’re going to be next year,” Ace service manager Josh Ledet said.

Manufacturers have told Ace Air Conditioning that there will be a 10 to 15 percent price hike for the newer machines, but customers should save money on their utility bills with the newer models.

“If anybody is on the fence get somebody out there to check it and make sure that you do have something efficient. You want to upgrade if you know it’s over 15 or 20 years old. You could probably save some money with your efficiency, it might be a good time to upgrade,” Ledet said.

But ultimately it’s up to you. The new standard only affects new purchases, and companies will continue to service the older systems as long as they can.

“As long as the unit has been installed before Dec. 31, 2022, nothing will change on their end. We can still make repairs to the system, we can still honor warranty parts and we can do everything that we’ll be able to do next year,” Ledet said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Bail bondsmen busy during holidays
SWLA bail bondsmen busy during holidays
Bail bondsmen busy during holidays
Bail bonds during holidays
Bringing the Louisiana spirit to California, the “Celebration Riverboat” is getting ready to...
Volunteers prepare Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’ for Rose Parade