New HVAC regulations in place for the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New federal HVAC regulations are coming on the first of the year and could have an effect on customers.

Beginning in 2023 there will be a new efficiency and testing standard for all HVAC units, and one local heating and air conditioning company is urging customers to change their systems to avoid higher prices.

“You will 100 percent save money by purchasing a system sooner rather than later there is no wiggle on that things this year are gonna be cheaper than they’re going to be next year,” Ace service manager Josh Ledet said.

Manufacturers have told Ace Air Conditioning that there will be a 10 to 15 percent price hike for the newer machines, but customers should save money on their utility bills with the newer models.

“If anybody is on the fence get somebody out there to check it and make sure that you do have something efficient. You want to upgrade if you know it’s over 15 or 20 years old. You could probably save some money with your efficiency, it might be a good time to upgrade,” Ledet said.

But ultimately it’s up to you. The new standard only affects new purchases, and companies will continue to service the older systems as long as they can.

“As long as the unit has been installed before Dec. 31, 2022, nothing will change on their end. We can still make repairs to the system, we can still honor warranty parts and we can do everything that we’ll be able to do next year,” Ledet said.

