Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals

SABINE COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - After disappearing for two years, Matthew Edgar was captured by the U.S. Marshall Service on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m.

Edgar was convicted of killing his girlfriend back in 2020. He bonded out of jail and ran away during the trial.

He was taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing.

This is a developing story.

