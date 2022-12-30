Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals
Convicted killer and most wanted fugitive was on the run for nearly two years
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - After disappearing for two years, Matthew Edgar was captured by the U.S. Marshall Service on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m.
Edgar was convicted of killing his girlfriend back in 2020. He bonded out of jail and ran away during the trial.
He was taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing.
This is a developing story.
