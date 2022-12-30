50/50 Thursdays
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals

Convicted killer and most wanted fugitive was on the run for nearly two years
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar((Source: Sabine County Sheriff's Office))
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - After disappearing for two years, Matthew Edgar was captured by the U.S. Marshall Service on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m.

Edgar was convicted of killing his girlfriend back in 2020. He bonded out of jail and ran away during the trial.

He was taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing.

This is a developing story.

