‘A late Christmas gift’: I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project moves forward with additional funding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An additional $150 million in funding has been announced to go towards replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

Previously, $400 million had been committed. The additional funds now bring the total to $550 million.

The new bridge will be wider, with six lanes, shoulders and center barriers, a lower approach incline, increased overhead clearance, and improved interchanges.

“I don’t want to scare anybody, but it’s it’s listed at the top of most of the lists of unsafe infrastructure,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R).

The World War II Memorial Bridge, more publicly know as the I-10 Bridge, precedes the interstate system. It was built in 1952, making it 70 years old.

Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said the project will require extensive work but, the first steps are being taken.

“We have two major class 1 railroads to relocate and 32 high pressure pipelines that currently intersect with this interstate corridor, all under traffic, and so there’s a lot of work that still has to be done. The most important thing I can tell you is getting started is how you finish your project,” Wilson said.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R) and Sen. Kennedy voted against the infrastructure bill that is providing funding to rebuild the bridge.

“Every year Sen. Cassidy and I make sure that the state gets anywhere from $600 million to $800 million, and then the governor and the DOTD decide how it’s spent. I agree it’s a priority, but once we send the check, it becomes completely up to the governor and the DOTD need to decide how it’s spent,” Higgins said.

Rep. Troy Carter (D) and Sen. Bill Cassidy voted for the infrastructure bill.

“If it weren’t for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Sen. Cassidy and Congressman Carter voted for, this wouldn’t be possible,” Wilson said. “We actually would not have the budget that we’re operating today without this bill, and so for their commitment and dedication, I thank them for that. Not only are we seeing this on bridges, we’re seeing it on ferries. We were just notified a week or so ago that we’ve got another $25 million in a discretionary pot. That brings our total discretionary monies upwards, pretty close to over a half a billion dollars if I do my math correctly.”

Louisiana is competing against much larger states to get federal funding.

“States like California, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New York. These are all states that receive funding from this pot. Louisiana is the third-largest in that total list of nine, so I am very excited today for what this means. It’s a late Christmas gift, but one that’s well received,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.