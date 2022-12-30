50/50 Thursdays
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve

By Emma Oertling
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles nonprofit animal shelter is asking for help after their building was damaged on Christmas Eve.

(Hobo Hotel for Cats)

Hobo Hotel for Cats needed a new roof after water pipes burst during the recent freeze. The repairs have been made, but the shelter needs help recovering from the cost.

“A building that is designated towards you know, taking care of these cats like like medically, emotionally, finding them homes. It’s a lot of work and it’s a lot on your heart. It’s a big toll in your heart,” volunteer Allie Nunez said.

All donations to Hobo Hotel go toward caring for the dozens of cats who call the shelter home. You can donate on their website.

