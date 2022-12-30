First Alert Forecast: Fog likely the next few nights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We made it through the rain and storms early Friday with no major issues, other than a lot of rain. We will be dry through the weekend and temperatures will be pretty nice too. Lows will reach the low to mid 50s along with highs in the low to mid 70s; these numbers are above normal for this time of year. The only weather problem for the weekend will be the potential for dense fog, this will be most likely in the evening through early morning hours. Areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway may remain foggy through the day. If you are going to be out and about to ring in the new year Saturday night please be extra cautious as visibility could be greatly reduced.

Another front will bring rain and storms back to our area beginning Monday and will continue into Tuesday. The risk of severe weather looks a little higher with this event, though we are days away and things could change. We will continue to monitor this for you and will keep you updated, but you should be aware of the potential. Temperatures will remain above normal through at least Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

A second cold front will move through Wednesday with little to no chance of rain. However, the front will bring colder temperatures back to our area late next week into next weekend. Not as cold as what we saw over Christmas, lows will reach the 30s and frost is possible.

