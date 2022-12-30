50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Fog likely the next few nights

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)
By Wade Hampton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We made it through the rain and storms early Friday with no major issues, other than a lot of rain. We will be dry through the weekend and temperatures will be pretty nice too. Lows will reach the low to mid 50s along with highs in the low to mid 70s; these numbers are above normal for this time of year. The only weather problem for the weekend will be the potential for dense fog, this will be most likely in the evening through early morning hours. Areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway may remain foggy through the day. If you are going to be out and about to ring in the new year Saturday night please be extra cautious as visibility could be greatly reduced.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Another front will bring rain and storms back to our area beginning Monday and will continue into Tuesday. The risk of severe weather looks a little higher with this event, though we are days away and things could change. We will continue to monitor this for you and will keep you updated, but you should be aware of the potential. Temperatures will remain above normal through at least Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

A second cold front will move through Wednesday with little to no chance of rain. However, the front will bring colder temperatures back to our area late next week into next weekend. Not as cold as what we saw over Christmas, lows will reach the 30s and frost is possible.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Weather headlines
First Alert Forecast: A brief dry-out begins. Continued mild
Ten-day outlook
FIRST ALERT: Friday Midday update
Rain ends
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE- Friday-Weekend Forecast
Wade's Thursday Nightcast Forecast: Storms still likely overnight
Wade's Thursday Nightcast Forecast: Storms still likely overnight