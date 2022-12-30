Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different.
I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie.
It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender.
An old friend of mine shared it with me several years ago and I’ve been using it ever since.
Former KPLC co-anchor Marty Briggs came up with this recipe and is helping me prepare it.
Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie
Ingredients
- 1 cup of pecan halves
- 1 cup of light corn syrup
- ½ cup of light brown sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon of melted butter
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
- A pinch of salt
Directions
- Spread 1 cup of pecan halves into a deep dish pie shell.
- Pour all other ingredients into a blender.
- Whip on medium in blender for a couple of minutes until smooth.
- Pour into pie crust over pecans.
- Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.
