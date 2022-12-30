Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different.

I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie.

It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender.

An old friend of mine shared it with me several years ago and I’ve been using it ever since.

Former KPLC co-anchor Marty Briggs came up with this recipe and is helping me prepare it.

Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie

Ingredients

1 cup of pecan halves

1 cup of light corn syrup

½ cup of light brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon of melted butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla

A pinch of salt

Directions

Spread 1 cup of pecan halves into a deep dish pie shell.

Pour all other ingredients into a blender.

Whip on medium in blender for a couple of minutes until smooth.

Pour into pie crust over pecans.

Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.