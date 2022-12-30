Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie

By Cynthia Arceneaux
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different.

I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie.

It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender.

An old friend of mine shared it with me several years ago and I’ve been using it ever since.

Former KPLC co-anchor Marty Briggs came up with this recipe and is helping me prepare it.

Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of pecan halves
  • 1 cup of light corn syrup
  • ½ cup of light brown sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon of melted butter
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • A pinch of salt

Directions

  • Spread 1 cup of pecan halves into a deep dish pie shell.
  • Pour all other ingredients into a blender.
  • Whip on medium in blender for a couple of minutes until smooth.
  • Pour into pie crust over pecans.
  • Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.

