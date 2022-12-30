City of Lake Charles hopes New Year’s Day alcohol exception will help businesses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re afraid you might not be able to ring in the new year with a drink, the City of Lake Charles says you won’t have to worry about the usual Sunday prohibition on alcohol.

Normally, you would only be able to buy beer and wine within city limits. But in honor of the New Year’s holiday, the Lake Charles City Council voted to allow licensed bars, cocktail lounges, and liquor stores to remain open and sell alcohol on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

This isn’t the first time the City has voted to allow an exception for the holiday. It made a similar exception in 2017 and say they consider it anytime the holiday falls on the weekend.

City Administrator John Cardone says that he thinks the holiday exception will benefit businesses, “It’s a busy time of the year and you know people are celebrating and so forth. And it’s just something that our counsel members at times were approached by business establishments and were asked for this consideration. And I think they put it on the agenda and it was supported by the council.”

While some businesses plan to take full advantage of the exception, other business owners say that they were not informed with enough time to supply staff for the busy day. So, if you’re looking to celebrate, you may still need to check to make sure your favorite establishment will be open.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.