Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in January

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Jan. 7, 2023.

The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.

The initial meet and greet for attendees will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Sulphur High School 9th grade campus on 600 Willow Ave. A parent or guardian must attend the meet and greet with the child.

The program will take place over a six-week period with classes on five days from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The academy schedule is as follows:

Jan. 7 - Meet and Greet and Dispatch

Jan. 14 - Patrol/K9

Jan. 21 - Detectives

Jan. 28 - FIU/Evidence

Feb. 4 - ACT-Team/Marine Graduation

Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required.

For more information or for any questions you can call 1-337-936-1746.

