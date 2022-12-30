50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in January

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Jan. 7, 2023.

The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.

The initial meet and greet for attendees will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Sulphur High School 9th grade campus on 600 Willow Ave. A parent or guardian must attend the meet and greet with the child.

The program will take place over a six-week period with classes on five days from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The academy schedule is as follows:

  • Jan. 7 - Meet and Greet and Dispatch
  • Jan. 14 - Patrol/K9
  • Jan. 21 - Detectives
  • Jan. 28 - FIU/Evidence
  • Feb. 4 - ACT-Team/Marine Graduation

Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required.

For more information or for any questions you can call 1-337-936-1746.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

An additional $150 million in funding has been announced to go towards replacing the I-10...
‘A late Christmas gift’: I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project moves forward with additional funding
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible through early Friday
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
New HVAC Regulations
New HVAC regulations in place for the new year