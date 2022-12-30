2 dead in Winnsboro house fire

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: State Fire Marshal deputies have closed their investigation of this case.

Shane Scott, spokesperson for the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office says, “official identification and cause of death are pending with our office, but we believe the victims to be Harold Peoples, 71, and his daughter Lea Ann Peoples, 38, both of Winnsboro.”

The Winnsboro Fire Department was called to a house fire at the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon on Dec. 29, 2022.

Firefighters located two dead inside the home, an elderly male and a middle-aged woman.

State Fire Marshal deputies claim unattended cooking was a potential cause of this fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

