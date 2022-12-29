U.S. Department of Transportation awards $150M for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it is awarding $150 million in Mega Grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu Bridge replacement project, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

Earlier this month, DOTD held a public hearing on the project where state representative Phillip Tarver said around $1 billion has been allocated by the State of Louisiana towards the bridge and that they were looking of finding a way to fund the remaining $500 million needed.

Some federal funding has already been approved including $30 million from the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Officials say they are aware that no one wants the new bridge to have a toll but some say if the remainder of the funds can’t be raised that may end up being the solution.

The public comment period for this project will last until January 3, 2023.

If all goes as planned, officials say construction on the new bridge will begin in early 2024.

