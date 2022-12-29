50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 28, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 28, 2022.

Corey James Brooks, 35, Lake Charles: Threatening a public official.

Ernesto Manuel Geli II, 42, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.

Kristie Mae Leslie, 36, Sulphur: Child endangerment; battery of a police officer.

Aaron Albert Hall, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana; possession of a prescription for a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Michael Lee Duplechian II, 29, Carencro: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court.

Aaron Michael Lavergne, 28, Bell City: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Hugh Joseph Manuel II, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; armed robbery.

Jordan Russell Monceaux, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Dawnelle Rae Coward, 33, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $5,000.

Michael Wayne Simmons, 53, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Ryan David Domingue, 41, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery.

Stephen Jae Johnson, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

