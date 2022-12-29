Residences require CO detectors in homes January 1

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers have updated a law that requires homes to have an operable, lifelong carbon monoxide detector.

These changes are the direct result of the tragic aftermath of the 2020 and 2021 hurricane disasters across the state.

State Representative Stephanie Hilferty brought the carbon monoxide legislation forward that was passed and will become law effective January 1.

“Representative Hilferty actually experienced after Hurricane Ian a carbon monoxide scare with her own family, and that’s what spawned her to look into seeing what the law was and which what it should be,” State Fire Marshal’s Office Ashley Rodrigue said.

“During Hurricane Ida, we were staying in my mother-in-law’s house, which had a whole home generator. She did not have a carbon monoxide detector installed,” Hilferty said.

Hilferty brought a detector from her own house a few days after the storm. It went off early in the morning while her family was asleep.

“Had that not been in place, it scares me to think what would have happened,” Hilferty said.

The legislation is directed toward the real estate industry and will require carbon monoxide detectors to be properly installed when a home is leased or sold.

“These do not count for apartment complexes,” Rodrigue said. “Those are considered multifamily, so we just want to make sure that’s clear that the law entails for one and two family dwellings when they are sold or leased to have one carbon monoxide alarm; at least in the home when that transaction takes place.”

“I highly recommend it. We can plan as best we can for all the things we can, but we know that sometimes things just happen. So having things like carbon monoxide alarms and smoke alarms working in your home; there’s no question that it’s a best practice, and there’s really no downfall to having it,” Rodrigue said.

Carbon monoxide is called the “silent killer” because it is colorless, odorless, tasteless and non-irritating. If the early signs of CO poisoning are ignored, a person may lose consciousness and be unable to escape the danger.

More people die from carbon monoxide exposure than any other kind of poisoning.

“We also found that a lot of these home home generators were not being installed to the proper specifications which allowed for them to be far enough away from the home,” Rodrigue said.. “So, that collected carbon monoxide did not seep into things like dryer vents into the vents up in the attic into windows into those doors. Anytime a generator gets installed into a home, a carbon monoxide alarm will have to be part of that installation that kicks off January 1 as well.”

“Having a smoke alarm is great, but if you don’t know what to do when you hear that, beep, beep, beep, how’s it going to help you?” Rodrigue said.. “Same thing with the carbon monoxide; a lot of people don’t know. what it sounds like.”

“You know a week’s worth of Starbucks; 20 bucks,” Rodrigue said.. “Don’t go get that coffee; go ahead and get this life saving device that’s going to look out for you and your family when you don’t know to.”

