50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
121 South Washington St., DeRidder
Historic DeRidder building receives $10k revitalization grant
The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
A flock of Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being...
Goose rescued from frozen sand