Locals feel the impact of the Southwest air travel nightmare

Continuing flight cancellations from Southwest Airlines leaves thousands stranded and scrambling to find their way back home.

Nationwide, 62-percent of Southwest flights are cancelled today, according to aviation company FlightAware.

“Know that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation and please also hear that I am truly sorry,” Southwest CEO Robert Jordan said.

Those are the words of Southwest CEO Robert Jordan but for travelers on Southwest Airlines the “flight-mare” continues.

“They haven’t communicated that my flights have been canceled, I haven’t received any notification of that, so far they’re saying that it’s due to unexpected circumstances due to the weather but it was 65 degrees and sunny in Denver yesterday.” traveler Courtney McCarty said.

Moss Bluff resident Amy Broussard booked a Christmas trip for her and her family to Colorado on December 21, but never made it there. After countless delays, and trying to contact Southwest for several hours, they finally made it home to southwest Louisiana today.

Broussard said she has still not spoken to a Southwest representative.

Amy Broussard and her family waiting in an airport due to flight delays. (KPLC)

Millions left stranded, Christmas plans ruined, and many still doing everything they can to get home.

“It is cheaper to rent a car in Houston and drive it back 18 hours and drop it off one way at the Denver airport where my car is currently parked than to fly back and honestly I think that’s what I’m considering because I don’t want to put my luggage through the airport because that is also severely backed up,” McCarty said.

Like many holiday travelers, McCarty expressed frustration with Southwest after several of her flights have been canceled and flying with other airlines just isn’t an option.

“It is 1500 dollars starting to 3,000 dollars to get other airline tickets right now and that’s not just feasible until after the first of the year so it’s looking like I won’t get home until 2023,” McCarty said.

With Southwest deciding to significantly reduce their flight schedule, travelers nationwide will likely share that same fate.

Jordan said they are optimistic about being back on track before next week.

