Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that crashed off the shore of Louisiana Thursday afternoon.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Among the four people on board was a South Mississippi man.

David Scarborough, 36, is an oil rig worker from Lizana, and the nephew of a WLOX staff member. He’s worked offshore for eight years. We’re told he had just completed a two-week shift and was on his way home to celebrate Christmas with his family, including his pregnant wife, Lacy.

This was already a bittersweet time for the family - Back in March, the couple lost their young son, Sawyer, to an accidental drowning. Lacy is now pregnant with a second little boy.

David Scarborough, his wife Lacy, and their son Sawyer who they lost to a drowning in March.
David Scarborough, his wife Lacy, and their son Sawyer who they lost to a drowning in March.

The Thursday morning crash happened around 8:40 a.m. as the helicopter was departing the oil platform. Witnesses said they saw the aircraft hit the helicopter pad, then tumble into the water. The Coast Guard does not believe anyone made it out of the helicopter.

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching for the pilot and three rig workers on board. Just before 5 p.m., they called off the search and rescue mission. Family members were told the oil rig company will start its own recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez says Rotorcraft Leasing Company owns the helicopter. The platform is owned by a Houston-based company, Walter Oil and Gas.

Weather didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, Hernandez said, as there were no reports of storms in the area Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the Coast Guard rescued three people after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. That crash occurred Dec. 15 south of Terrebonne Bay, roughly 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) west of the area the Coast Guard was searching Thursday.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more information.

