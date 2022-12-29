How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays.

The common belief is that a sudden shift in the weather can trigger certain illnesses and allow certain viruses to flourish. But some medical experts say it’s not necessarily the weather changing but the changes in people’s behavior that comes with it.

Dr. Joshua Bacon with Lake Charles Memorial Health System says that staying cooped up inside a warm house might feel good but it might also be counterproductive if you’re looking to avoid getting sick. When it’s cold, most people prefer to rush inside to warm up. But that same warmth also allows bacteria to thrive, especially on surfaces that are constantly being touched like door knobs.

Regularly washing your hands is a great way to counteract this but it’s also important not to overdo it. Dr. Bacon encourages people to avoid using anti-bacterial soaps or hand sanitizers all the time and to just wash their hands with normal soap and water. That will leave some bacteria which will help you build up your immune system and tolerance.

Additionally, he says while keeping your home closed off so it stays nice and warm feels great, you should also remember that getting some fresh air and vitamin D from sunlight is helpful for your body’s immune system.

“Typically winter air is some of the cleanest air we experience because it’s cold. We’ve had rainfall and that sort of thing to clean out the air. Go outside, inside your apartment it’s dusty and warm,” says Dr. Bacon.

To deal with daily temperature shifts while outside, Dr. Bacon says you should layer up and then remove layers as it gets warmer to stay comfortable.

And if you’re feeling stuffy or congested, Dr. Bacon says stepping out into the cold air can actually help clear that up, “If you imagine the inside of your nose is like a sponge with water, the moment it hits that cold air the tissue shrinks and shrivels. When it does that it dry’s out the fluid and you end up sniffling and running your nose.”

Remember, if you’re looking to avoid getting yourself and others sick follow these general rules:

Eat healthily

Get plenty of sleep

Stay hydrated

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly

Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing

Don’t share food or drink with others who might be sick

