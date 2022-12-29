50/50 Thursdays
Homeland Security warns of domestic extremist threats in connection with asylum ban’s end

Supreme Court ruling that effectively extends Title 42 puts migrants waiting at the border in a longer waiting game. (CNN, ANTHONY BLANCO, GLENDA MATOS, GOOGLE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security recently warned about potential domestic extremist acts related to the lifting of Title 42.

That’s the policy that allows officials to turn away migrants at the border amid COVID concerns.

The DHS memo said extremists were discussing attacks that target migrants and infrastructure.

Those plots could include firearm attacks on migrants, land mines along migration routes, and luring migrants into trailers and poisoning them with gas.

The Biden administration was preparing to lift the asylum ban policy after a court ordered it.

But days after the warning memo was issued on Dec. 23, the Supreme Court ruled Title 42 will remain in place while lower courts work out legal challenges. That process could take months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

