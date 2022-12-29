Historic DeRidder building receives $10k revitalization grant

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A 105-year-old building in DeRidder is in for a $10,000 restoration.

121 South Washington St. is one of 10 buildings to receive a revitalization grant from the state’s Louisiana Main Street program, city officials said.

Owners Mac and Tami Courvelle have owned the building since 2004. Once Standard Mercantile, it is now known as Treasure City Market, and serves as an antiques, flea and vendor shop.

The building was built as Long-Bell Lumber in 1917. It was designed by Kansas City architect Fredric McIlvain.

(Beauregard Museum)

Standard Mercantile (Beauregard Museum)

The Courvelles plan to use the grant for “extensive” repainting, window restoration and awning work, according to the city.

The grant recipients were chosen by a panel from nationwide Main Street programs under the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Eligible buildings are located within a Main Street district, used for commercial purposes and at least 50 years old.

“Historic downtowns are the heart of any community, and the people who live near these areas will reap the benefits from seeing commercial buildings put back into productive reuse,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

