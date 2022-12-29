50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Historic DeRidder building receives $10k revitalization grant

121 South Washington St., DeRidder
121 South Washington St., DeRidder(Google/Beauregard Museum)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A 105-year-old building in DeRidder is in for a $10,000 restoration.

121 South Washington St. is one of 10 buildings to receive a revitalization grant from the state’s Louisiana Main Street program, city officials said.

Owners Mac and Tami Courvelle have owned the building since 2004. Once Standard Mercantile, it is now known as Treasure City Market, and serves as an antiques, flea and vendor shop.

The building was built as Long-Bell Lumber in 1917. It was designed by Kansas City architect Fredric McIlvain.

(Beauregard Museum)
Standard Mercantile
Standard Mercantile(Beauregard Museum)

The Courvelles plan to use the grant for “extensive” repainting, window restoration and awning work, according to the city.

The grant recipients were chosen by a panel from nationwide Main Street programs under the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Eligible buildings are located within a Main Street district, used for commercial purposes and at least 50 years old.

“Historic downtowns are the heart of any community, and the people who live near these areas will reap the benefits from seeing commercial buildings put back into productive reuse,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

The state is getting materials and equipment to repair Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge. They hope to...
Closed Grand Lake Bridge forcing some to drive miles out of their way
Residents who use the Grand Lake Bridge in Cameron Parish are having to detour miles out of...
Closed Grand Lake Bridge forcing some to drive miles out of their way
Millions left stranded, Christmas plans ruined, and many still doing everything they can to get...
Locals feel the impact of the Southwest air travel nightmare
Special Report - The Cameron Ferry
Cameron Ferry returns to service