First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible through early Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and thunderstorms will slowly increase across Southwest Louisiana tonight and will continue into early Friday. There are two rounds of possible severe weather, though both are low chances of severe weather. Now through around midnight we may see individual thunderstorms racing northward, any of these could turn severe. The second problem comes with a squall line, or large organized line of storms, arriving after midnight and not fully moving out until after daylight Friday.

Both of these severe weather setups may not develop at all due to the strong winds off of the colder Gulf of Mexico, many times this marine layer acts to limit the severe potential. Unfortunately, that is not always the case so we will have to watch the thunderstorms closely. I encourage you to download our First Alert Weather App now, that way if any watches or warnings are issued you will get the notification immediately: www.kplctv.com/apps Damaging winds is the primary threat from any of the thunderstorms, though an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The ingredients for severe weather are in place over our area, but they may not come together at the right time. For that reason the overall risk looks low, but not zero.

Rainfall of at least 1 to 2 inches is possible and localized spots could see 3 to 5 inches; this could cause localized flooding concerns. The ground is still saturated from previous rains, so it will not take as much rain to cause issues. And some of the rain could be locally heavy with rainfall totals adding up quickly, that too adds to the flooding threat.

Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not be drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.

Another cold front approaches our area early next week and will bring another round of rain and storms for Monday and Tuesday. There is a risk of severe weather with this event as well, and the risk may be higher than tonight’s. Obviously this system is a few days away and things could change, but I do encourage you to monitor our forecast for updates this weekend.

A third cold front will arrive midweek next week, this front will not have much moisture and rain looks unlikely. The big story will be the change in temperatures; thankfully not as cold as over the Christmas weekend! Thursday through Saturday we will have lows in the 40s and possibly the 30s along with highs in the low 60s or upper 50s. This is were we are supposed to be for this time of year.

