Ethics questioned in Simpson over appointment of interim police chief

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief.

Darrel Wise was appointed to the position.

However, News Channel 5 started to receive messages from viewers who were concerned about possible ethics violations because Wise’s daughter, Heather Wise Parker, is a member of the council that voted Wise in.

A local radio station in the area,105.7 Today’s Country, reported that Parker abstained from the vote.

We checked with Kathleen Allen, an ethical administrator with the Louisiana Board of Ethics, who said there are provisions in place that limit family involvement in situations like this.

“I cannot tell you if something is or is not an ethical violation,” said Allen. “Those determinations are made by the Louisiana Board of Ethics when they are presented with either an advisory decision or a complaint. They may make decisions at their monthly meeting, however, there are provisions of the ethics code that talk about immediate family members being prohibited from entering into transactions with public agencies.”

Allen said she could not confirm or deny if a complaint has been filed by anyone about the vote to appoint Wise. Darrel Wise has not been sworn in, and it is unclear at this time when that will take place.

The village will hold an election for police chief in October 2023. We did reach out to the mayor for comment, but she was unable to get with us today.

We also made calls to the entire council and left messages but never heard back.

Attempts to reach the interim chief were unsuccessful.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.