Closed Grand Lake Bridge forcing some to drive miles out of their way

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Residents who use the Grand Lake Bridge in Cameron Parish are having to detour miles out of their way because that structure is again closed.

It’s a concern to many, including some members of St. Mary of the Lake Church.

First the hurricane took out St. Mary of the Lake Church on Big Lake Road, and now it’s the Grand Lake Bridge interfering with people getting to church.

Sally Mondella is the organist there.

“I live in Iowa now, so I have to drive all the way to Lake Charles, go down Nelson Road, then hook on to Big Lake Road. It’s probably about 30 minutes longer with the bridge out,” she said.

That is 30 extra minutes each way.

So far, no one knows when the bridge may be open again. Some who use the bridge are especially aggravated because they say it was closed for several months earlier and, people thought all necessary repairs were made then.

“I wish they would get their act together. I don’t understand why they didn’t check all components of the bridge before they said it was ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Mondella and other church members have to drive miles out of their way to get to Mass. Mondella says sometimes people are late or don’t attend at all.

“Only the really, really, really loyal ones will go all the way around to Black Bayou and come around that way,” she said.

A spokesperson for the state said the pontoon bridge was closed due to traffic after routine maintenance revealed a structural issue.

DOTD is getting equipment and materials needed to install a new steel I-beam and work is expected to begin Jan. 2. The bridge is still open to marine traffic.

