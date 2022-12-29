50/50 Thursdays
78% of Americans say they plan to create healthy boundaries in 2023

healthy boundaries(Stephen Chernin | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SWLA, LA (KPLC) - With the New Year’s holiday quickly approaching, many people are struggling with the fatigue of the holiday season.

About 78% of Americans strive to set healthy boundaries for their 2023 resolutions.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 Americans, 58% said they have trouble setting boundaries and saying “no” to things they don’t want to do:

  • 64% experience stress around the holiday season, with paying for gifts named the biggest stressor.
  • 74% of women and 53% of men feel stressed around the holidays.
  • Nearly half - 48% - of Americans admitted to going to an event in 2022 that they wanted to skip with 72% saying guilt was the reason they went.
  • Nearly 3 in 4 admitted to lying to get out of an event.

The nationwide survey said 64% of Americans are stressed during the holiday season, and many are struggling with seasonal depression.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

