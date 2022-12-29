78% of Americans say they plan to create healthy boundaries in 2023

SWLA, LA (KPLC) - With the New Year’s holiday quickly approaching, many people are struggling with the fatigue of the holiday season.

About 78% of Americans strive to set healthy boundaries for their 2023 resolutions.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 Americans, 58% said they have trouble setting boundaries and saying “no” to things they don’t want to do:

64% experience stress around the holiday season, with paying for gifts named the biggest stressor.

74% of women and 53% of men feel stressed around the holidays.

Nearly half - 48% - of Americans admitted to going to an event in 2022 that they wanted to skip with 72% saying guilt was the reason they went.

Nearly 3 in 4 admitted to lying to get out of an event.

The nationwide survey said 64% of Americans are stressed during the holiday season, and many are struggling with seasonal depression.

