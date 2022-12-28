50/50 Thursdays
Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program available for youth

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Taking the next steps after high school is different for everyone.

Some go on to college right away, but others may want to get straight to work.

It’s not always easy to know where to start but the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program through the American Job Center gives young adults options.

“For education, we can provide tuition assistance and that can also include supportive services. On the workforce side, that could be work based training so it can be on the job training or work experience,” Crystal Scott, Region 5 Area Coordinator for the American Job Center said.

Roxanna Guevara is participating in the program, where she is able to learn valuable skills on the job, similar to a work study position.

“Right now, I’m the receptionist at American Job Center and that’s helping me get the skills I need to do office work and receptionist work and other things like that,” Roxanna Guevara said.

If you are interested in pursuing financial help for higher education, you need to apply before the semester starts.

For those ready to take on job training, applications are always open.

“It means the world because it helps me in so many ways. I learn something new every day. I want to go to school soon, and they’ll be able to help me with that. It’s a lot of help that I didn’t know I had,” Guevara said.

Young adults might have different paths ahead, but a successful future is possible especially with a little guidance.

To apply or for more information, you can visit the American Job Center at 2424 Third Street in Lake Charles.

