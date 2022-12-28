Waste Management advises public on dangers of lithium batteries in trash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waste Management is advising the public of potential dangers when lithium batteries are disposed of improperly.

Lithium batteries are increasingly causing fires in waste and recycle streams, Waste Management said.

The batteries are in products including cell phones, laptops, games and toys, Bluetooth headphones, power tools and e-cigarettes.

“Waste Management requests that the community please remove lithium batteries from toys, tools, electronics, etc. and seek a recycling outlet before placing these items in curbside bins or in their container for refuse pickup. We urge the community to check their local government for recycling options,” area safety manager Tony Franco said.

Waste Management said by working with their customers and exercising additional vigilance around battery disposal, they hope to reduce the risk of fires in their trucks, machinery, and disposal facilities.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.