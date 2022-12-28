Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired

Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Editor’s note: The raw video in this report contains graphic language.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless woman outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.
The incident appears to have happened within the last several days, during extremely cold weather, outside of the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.
An employee at that store told WAFB Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, that the female employee has since been terminated.
However, that employee said that same female employee was actually known for feeding the homeless in the area and he believes she just got outraged when several homeless people refused her orders to leave the property.
The homeless woman has been connected with the proper services to receive assistance.
The Baton Rouge mayor’s office released the following statement: