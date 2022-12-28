50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless woman outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: The raw video in this report contains graphic language.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless woman outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.

The incident appears to have happened within the last several days, during extremely cold weather, outside of the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.

An employee at that store told WAFB Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, that the female employee has since been terminated.

However, that employee said that same female employee was actually known for feeding the homeless in the area and he believes she just got outraged when several homeless people refused her orders to leave the property.

The homeless woman has been connected with the proper services to receive assistance.

The Baton Rouge mayor’s office released the following statement:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

After the recent freeze, the Town of Kinder has experienced many difficulties.
Cold weather brings challenges for Kinder water supply
KINDER WATER ISSUES AND CONDITIONS
KINDER WATER WOES
Ragley families lose everything in house fire
Ragley families lose everything in house fire days before Christmas
Ragley families lose everything in house fire
Ragley house fire
Investigators said they identified and arrested Terrence Coe, 43, after saying he was the man...
Hammond man arrested, accused of Christmas Eve arson inside city’s Walmart