SWLA Arrest Report - Dec 27, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 27, 2022.

Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Thomas Craig Narcisse, 41, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Matthew David Allen, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Jessica Rae Yocum, 41, Youngsville: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation; instate detainer.

Jennifer Lynn Stewart, 34, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Dechad Deondre Howard, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment.

Jashon Marquez James, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.

Russell Craig Perkins, 33, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Ijahmaan Ali Mason, 35, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Darrell Laquain Prater II, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; illegal carrying of weapons; unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco.

Sabreena Lashaune Watson, 25, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; speeding; possession of marijuana; theft under $1,000.

