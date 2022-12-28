Southern Touch Entertainment hosting MLK Day parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles will be filled for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, January 16.

Lineup will begin at 8 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m.

The parade route will begin at the Lake Charles Civic Center, and move down Lakeshore Dr., Broad St., Enterprise Blvd., and then Mill St.

For more information, and a registration application, CLICK HERE.

