Sam Houston Boys Basketball Tournament Begins

By Matthew Travis
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Boys Basketball Tournament got underway on Tuesday as eight teams participated in the tournament that will wrap up with the championship, consolation championship, and third place games on Thursday.

The LaGrange Gators and the Anacoco Indians faced off in the first game at 3:30 that was back and forth nearly the whole way, but Dustin Welch, and Braden Prichard combined for an incredible 65 points as they helped Anacoco beat LaGrange 78-69 to advance to the semi-finals on Wednesday.

In game two Deridder made the short drive over to Moss Bluff where they took on the East St. John Wildcats. Both teams had some impressive defensive stops that turned into offensive opportunities, and like the game before theirs, this one went down to the wire, but in the end it was East St. John who came away with the win beating the Dragons 59-53, and with it the Wildcats will play Anacoco on Wednesday.

In game three the Helen Cox Cougars faced off against the Lafayette Renaissance Charter Tigers, and this one was a little less close as the Cougars beat the Tigers 75-59 behind 17 points from Carlos Williams.

In the final game of the day the hosts of the tournament; Sam Houston, hosted the Church Point Bears. The final game of the day was never close as Sam Houston opened the game on an incredible 25-2 run, and held a 25-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and would go onto win with ease beating Church Point 70-22 behind an 11 point, eight rebound, and four assist performance from Maurik Senegal.

With the results here is what the schedule looks like for Wednesday:

  • 3:30: Church Point vs. Lafayette Renaissance Charter High
  • 5:00: LaGrange vs. Deridder
  • 6:30: Anacoco vs. East St. John
  • 8:00: Sam Houston vs. Helen Cox

